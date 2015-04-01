The Board of Education and Roxana Education Association announced today that a tentative agreement was reached on Tuesday, March 31.

The REA membership will take a ratification vote on April 8. Both parties mutually agreed upon the remaining language and the terms for a four-year contract. The average increase on the base salary is 3.1 percent and the vacancy language was resolved with compromise from both sides, the release said.

It was a lengthy process and everyone involved is to be commended on its commitment to reach an amicable solution that is a positive outcome for the District, the joint release said.

The Roxana School District is committed to continually providing students with the best educational opportunities and looks forward to moving forward collectively with all stakeholders, the release added.

