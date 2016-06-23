ROXANA - The Roxana School District approved a $4 million project to construct a new gymnasium.

The gymnasium would be available for junior high students, and will be located on the north side of Roxana Junior High. The project was identified by the Facility Planning Committee in 2009, and was slated to begin after the installation of air conditioning in Roxana Junior and Senior High School as well as the new Early Childhood Center. The project should be completed for the 2017-18 school year, Roxana School District Superintendent Debra Kreutztrager said.

"With only two gymnasiums in the district, this addition has been greatly needed," Kreutztrager said in an email. "Students in grades 6-8 will not have to utilize the high school gymnasiums for P.E. or athletics. Athletic feeder programs will have access to the spaces, alleviating late night practices for elementary students."

The funding for the estimated $4 million project will come from General Obligation School Bonds issued in 2014. Korte and Luitjohan Contractors were awarded the project.

Replacing the existing tennis courts is the next priority project, Kreutztrager said. Advertisements for bids for that project will be advertised in July.

Also at the June meeting of the Roxana Board of Education, the district discussed potential options for a school resource officer "just as an added security measure."

"Due to our location, we have the benefit of a very short response time from our local responders," Kreutztrager said in an email. "Chief Cunningham and officers from Roxana and South Roxana Police Departments currently have a presence in our schools through the D.A.R.E. Program, and additional support offered to administrators as needed."

Because of this, Kreutztrager said each district building will provide a space for officers to operate at "the discretion of the police departments."

"We are extremely fortunate to have a great partnership with our local police departments," she said.

