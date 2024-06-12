ROXANA - The Roxana 4 x 800 relay team was fantastic this season and in the IHSA Sectional Meet at Rochester established a season-best of 8:17.27.

The Shells cracked a 22-year mark in the 4 x 800 with the team of Talon Blas, Wyatt Doyle, Hunter Ponce and Noah McVey.

“The boys are all distance runners and hard workers,” Julie Akal, the Roxana boys head track and field coach, said. “The boys had massive PR’s all season and were also part of a cross-country team that qualified for state.”

