The 3rd Grade at Roxana Elementary were the winners (out of a school-wide food drive) in collecting the most food for The Salvation Army Food Shelf last December. To reward them, TSA will host a "Lunch with the Lieutenant" this Friday.

There are some great stories that came from this experience involving the children's participation. One child used his allowance to purchase cans of food. A little girl asked for canned goods for Christmas to donate to

the drive.

