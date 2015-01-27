Roxana 3rd Graders go above and beyond for Salvation Army Food Drive
The 3rd Grade at Roxana Elementary were the winners (out of a school-wide food drive) in collecting the most food for The Salvation Army Food Shelf last December. To reward them, TSA will host a "Lunch with the Lieutenant" this Friday.
There are some great stories that came from this experience involving the children's participation. One child used his allowance to purchase cans of food. A little girl asked for canned goods for Christmas to donate to
the drive.
