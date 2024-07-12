SHILOH — A routine patrol by the Shiloh Police Department led to the arrest of two individuals early Tuesday morning after officers discovered a significant amount of cannabis in their vehicle.

At approximately 12 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, officers observed a suspicious vehicle parked with its lights off on private property in the 2400 block of Country Road.

Upon making contact with the driver and passenger, officers initiated an investigation that uncovered a large quantity of cannabis inside the vehicle. Consequently, the driver was taken into custody for possession with intent to distribute, while the passenger was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The case, identified as 24-00811, was promptly submitted to the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office for warrant review. On July 10, 2024, Assistant State's Attorney Elizabeth Nester issued two warrants against Julius B. Caldwell, 18, of the 2200 block of Holebrooke Drive in Shiloh. Caldwell faces charges of Unlawful Possession with the Intent to Deliver Cannabis, a Class 3 Felony (warrant number 24CF0114401), and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, a Class 4 Felony (warrant number 24CF0114402).

The warrants were subsequently reviewed and signed by St. Clair County Judge Sara Rice, rendering them valid. Caldwell is currently held in the St. Clair County Jail.

Detective Sergeant Kyle Bade, who can be reached at 618-632-9047, is handling further inquiries regarding the case.

All individuals involved are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

