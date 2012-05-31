Seeking Photos from 2012 Festival Events and Years Past

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., May 30, 2012 . . . Calling all shutterflies! The City of Edwardsville today announced the first-ever Edwardsville Route 66 Festival Photo Contest. Help capture the fun, vintage style and magical moments of the festival, being held June 7 (sock hop), 8 and 9, 2012, in a digital photograph.

The judging committee is looking for striking color and black and white images taken at the Edwardsville Route 66 Festival in 2012 or in years past. Photos may be entered for three categories:

1. Festival Fun - includes photos of people having fun at the festival’s attractions (art fair, trolley rides, bounce houses, etc.) This photo needs to clearly define the extreme fun you can have at the festival.

2. Classic Creations - includes photos capturing the vintage style of the 1950’s and 1960’s. Photos might include those taken at the Sock Hop kick off event, classic car show or car cruise.

3. Musical Magic - Do you like to be the paparazzi? Well, now is your chance. Capture the excitement of one of the bands on stage and their interaction with the crowd in a photograph to win this flight.

Photo entries should be emailed to EdwardsvilleRoute66@gmail.com between Fri., June 1 and Fri., June 22. Each email entry should include: Photo category, photo caption and entrant’s name, address, email address, phone number. Please note that photographs that include children must be accompanied by a photo release. To obtain a photo release form, please visit http://www.edwardsvilleroute66.com. The same photo cannot be entered in more than one category. Only one photo per entrant can be in the final round. The winners for each category will be announced July 6, 2012.

All Winners and Honorable Mentions will appear on Edwardsville Route 66’s website at http://www.EdwardsvilleRoute66.com. The winning photos in each category will also be added to social networking sites managed by the Edwardsville Route 66 committee.

Winning entrants for each category will receive:

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville Route 66 memorabilia basket to include coasters, collectible pint glasses, 2012 Festival t-shirt and $50 cash prize.

The winning photographs will be used for marketing purposes so each winner and honorable mention will release all photo rights to the City of Edwardsville for use on their website, social media sites and printed publications or advertisements.

“We encourage novice and trained photographers to grab their cameras and take a shot at the 2012 Route 66 Photo competition,” said Katie Grable of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation. “We have several new events and activities planned for this year like our Sock Hop kick off event on the Thursday prior to the festival, a car show to add to the car cruise and new live bands and vendors.”

The 2012 Edwardsville Route 66 Festival begins with a kick off, sock hop event on June 7, 2012 at Crystal Garden Banquet and Event Center, followed by festival fun at City Park on June 8 and 9. Tickets are now on sale for the Sock Hop. Tickets for the sock hop are $10 and available by calling Edwardsville Parks & Recreation at (618) 692-7538 or for pick up at the following locations: Scott Credit Union on Highway 157 in Edwardsville, First Clover Leaf Bank’s Goshen and St. Louis Street locations, The Edwardsville Library, Edwardsville City Hall, Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce office, Crystal Garden Banquet & Event Center and Reliance Bank.

The festival will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 8 in City Park with food, beverages, art vendors, historic tents and the children’s area open for boundless fun. Live music on Friday night will be provided by the popular bands Facts O’Life at 6:30 p.m. and SH-BOOM at 9 p.m.

Saturday will be a full day of activities to include the same features as Friday night but also a 10k run, trolley tours, talent show, car show at Lincoln Middle School parking lot and the classic car cruise. Live music on Saturday will be provided by Love Me, Leave Me at 2:30 p.m., Mellow D’s at 4 p.m. Non Stop Rock at 6:30 p.m. and headliner Dr. Zhivegas at 9 p.m.

Applications are currently being accepted for the annual Washers Tournament and for both the classic car cruise and classic car show. Applications are available at www.EdwardsvilleRoute66.com.

Sponsors of the 2012 events include Mother Road sponsors, Phillips 66 and Cork Tree Creative.

Other sponsors include Hot Rod Sponsors: TheBANK of Edwardsville, Scott Credit Union, First Clover Leaf Bank, Edwardsville Intelligencer, Gori Julian & Associates, P.C., Madison Mutual Insurance Company, Edwardsville Rotary Club, Crystal Garden Banquet and Event Center and Cassens Transport Company. Roadster Sponsors include: MoJo’s Music, Allied Waste, Alvareita’s College of Cosmetology, The Tourism Bureau ILLINOISouth, Goshen Coffee Company, Caulk’s Collision Center, Traveling Tails Inn and BJ’s Printables. This years Fastback sponsors include: JF Electric, Patriot Sunrooms East, LLC, Anderson Hospital, edglenfamilies.org, Abstracts & Titles and RP Lumber/Prudential One Realty Center. Reliance Bank and Hortica are Festival Enthusiasts.

For more information about the festival, visit www.EdwardsvilleRoute66.com or follow the event on Facebook at Edwardsville Route 66 Festival.

More like this: