EDWARDSVILLE - The highly anticipated Edwardsville Route 66 Festival will be cruising its way back into the downtown area this Friday and Saturday for two jam-packed days of classic cars, great food and family fun.

With new additions like the Classic Car Show prior to the festival's favorite Classic Car Cruise, Katie Grable from the City of Edwardsville Parks and Recreation department says that festival goers should expect everything they’ve grown to love and appreciate from the Route 66 Festival.

The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. this Friday at Edwardsville City Park. That 80’s Band will fill the park with their favorite tunes from the decade while families can chow down on some delicious food, savor some local art and enjoy the children’s area.

“There will be animals, inflatables and other activities for the kids,” Grable said. “That 80’s Band is such a fun and different way to play tribute to the 1980’s. It’s going to be dance party.”

As the sun sets upon the park, the true party will begin for the adults with Platinum Rock Legends taking the bandstand. Friday’s festivities will wrap up at midnight.

Saturday’s festivities begin at 8 a.m. with the 10th Annual Route 66 10K. The 6.2-mile run, hosted by the Metro Milers Runners and Walkers Club, will take runners around the historic town and on some of the beautiful Madison County Transit bike trails.

The festival grounds will open to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Historic trolley tours will begin at 1 p.m. that afternoon and will return to the park on the half hour. Mellow D’s and Hurricane Ruth will set the mood with their hits on the bandstand while festival goers enjoy the day.

While the real hot rods prepare for the Classic Car Cruise, kids are welcomed to decorate and “drive” their own cardboard cars at 2 p.m. in the Cardboard Car Parade.

The festival’s Classic Car Show is now within walking distance of Edwardsville City Park. The show will begin at 4:00 p.m. at the Cassens Transport and Madison County Transit commuter lots.

From their, the cruise will depart. Visitors are urged to line Vandalia and South Buchanan Streets to enjoy the hot rods as they make their way across town.

The sunsets and the party comes alive again as Johnny Holzum and the Well Hungarians hit the stage Saturday evening, allowing festivalgoers to live large until the party ends at midnight.

“They were awesome last year,” Grable said of the Well Hungarians. “We’re happy to have them back.”

For a full list of events and more information about the Route 66 Festival, please visit http://www.edwardsvilleroute66.com.

For more information about the Route 66 10K, please visit http://www.route6610k.com.

