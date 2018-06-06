EDWARDSVILLE - The Route 66 Festival 10K Run has been a treasure for area runners with stellar spirit stations, tree-lined streets and shady trails. Today, there is a $5 discount of the normal registration fee. The discount is until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

The race signup website https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Edwardsville/Route6610K.

Another unique part of this race is Dr. Arthur Langston of Integrity Spine & Joint provides massage relief that is highly anticipated at the race’s conclusion. Langston, of Troy, is considered a major sponsor for the annual Route 66 10K Run. The race begins at 112 S. Kansas St. in Edwardsville

“We have lots of great additions this year, proceeds benefit non-profit donations, there is food and much more,” said co-race director Matthew Feldman. Feldman believes there are few races with the spirit the Route 66 Festival race possesses.

Feldman said Dr. Langston has been involved with the race for a long period of time. He works with many of the members of the Metro Milers, Feldman said.

“He knows many of the runners and takes good care of them,” Feldman said.

Feldman said about 350-400 people have signed up for the race as of Tuesday and he expected a lot to sign up today with the $5 discount. The co-race director said the race t-shirts are first class and much better than many races. He said because the race is run by runners, he feels they have a good insight on things people want.

He said the 10K race is also unique, because most today are 5K.

Feldman said recently this race has become known for the crazy spirit stations that cheer you on (and compete for prize money). Spirit stations have included a full blue grass band, a dancing Chinese dragon, dance and cheer squads, and crazily dressed adults.

The race sets itself apart from others by providing registrants with high quality technical t-shirts and finishers with technical running hats. Age group awards include custom medals, and the overall awardees receive a mounted Route 66 10K sign.

“The 10K isn’t that common any more,” he said. “People come from all over the area and St. Louis. We are very proud of the race.”

