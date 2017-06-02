Spirited cheer groups compete for funding

EDWARDSVILLE – Six community nonprofits have once again signed up to cheer on and support runners in the Metro Milers’ 11th annual Route 66 10K on June 10th. Beyond the experience to volunteer for one of Edwardsville’s largest races, the nonprofit groups have a hidden motive to their participation…they are competing against one another for prize money.

Since 2010 the Route 66 10K has given funds back to community organizations who coordinate one of the Mother Road Spirit Stations. What started as a clever idea to provide help to the race organizers, has resulted in a lively competition with themes, music and costumes. Runners vote for their favorites and the spirit stations receive from $150 to $340 for their efforts. Since they began, the Metro Milers have contributed more than $10,000 to nonprofit organizations who volunteer to support the race.

Matt Feldmann, a Route 66 10K race organizer, shared, “We have seen a whole variety of craziness from pirates, super heroes, to beach parties, and dancers in 1950s poodle skirts. One year a group even coordinated a Chinese dragon dancing along with the runners.” The groups go all out to impress the runners with water guns, cold sponges, bubble machines, and handing out Hawaiian leis.

The runners are impressed and annually comment that the spirit stations are one of their favorite parts of the race. One runner wrote on a survey in 2016, “All the water spots were awesome! They are a great way to motivate the runners".

The clubs who sign up are local and diverse. The groups have included Girl Scout troops, local running and biking clubs, high school cheerleaders, a 4-H club and community dancers. They also have included friends who gather to raise money for charitable causes that have included the GlenEd Food Pantry, Edwardsville Neighbors in Need, Race to Cure Lymphoma, and Relay for Life.

The Route 66 10K will be run on Saturday, June 10th at 8 a.m. The race organizers would welcome more groups for the Mother Road spirit stations as well as runners and volunteers. Groups or individuals interested in running or volunteering for the race can sign up at route6610k.com. For more information about the Route 66 10K race or the Metro Milers Running Club, please contact info@metromilers.com.

Metro Milers is a non-competitive running club in the St. Louis Metro-East area with a mission to promote running & fitness for individuals of all ages & abilities.

The Route 66 10K is a 6.2-mile race held annually in coordination with the Edwardsville Route 66 festival on the second Saturday in June. The race course includes the tree lined streets of the city and the MCT Trails.

