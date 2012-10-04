ALTON, IL – Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) and Representative Dan Beiser (D-Alton) welcomed news today that the renovations along Illinois Route 140 are scheduled for completion next month.

"I heard from a number of folks about 140 -- it was in bad shape," Beiser stated. "I worked closely with IDOT (Illinois Department of Transportation) to make sure we got this done on time and within budget, which we did."

"The 140 project put dozens of people to work on a very important transportation artery for the region," Haine said. "Route 140 is a key connector for our residents and we are pleased to have this finished before winter and the poor weather that comes with it."

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Route 140 project is about 85 percent completed and is expected to be finished by mid-November, weather permitting. Last week, concrete was poured at the intersection of 140 and Fosterburg Road. Asphalt and pavement work on the intersection is underway.

Retired Colonel Marion Ray, a World War II veteran, approached Beiser and Haine about dedicating part of Route 140 to the men and women who served their country.

"Col. Marion Ray was a hero in World War II and was instrumental in the naming of a stretch of Route 140 as American Veterans Memorial Parkway," said Haine, a veteran of Vietnam War. "We wanted to get this done as a tribute to all of our veterans."

Contract bids on the IL-140 fell through last year as they exceeded the budget for the project. Temporary patchwork was completed last August to give IDOT enough time to set a manageable course of action. Bidding opened on the IL-140 project this past winter and work began in March.

