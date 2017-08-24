ALTON - State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton is inviting the public to join him and other community leaders for the dedication ceremony to rename Route 100 in Godfrey after fallen St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder. A ceremony unveiling the plaque and dedicating the roadway will take place this Saturday, August 26 at 10 a.m. at Lars-Hoffman Park in Godfrey.

“We are all grateful for Officer Snyder’s service as a law enforcement officer and as a member of our community,” Beiser said. “Renaming Route 100 will allow members of our community to remember and honor the sacrifice he made. I encourage everyone to join to as we dedicate this stretch of highway in his memory.

Beiser and state Sen. Bill Haine, D-Alton, sponsored House Joint Resolution 1 after hearing from Godfrey community leaders, including Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick, that they would like to rename Route 100 after Snyder. A Godfrey-native, Snyder was killed in the line of duty when he was responding to a call in St. Louis County last October. Beiser’s legislation designates Illinois Route 100 throughout the city limits of Godfrey as “Officer Blake Snyder Memorial Highway."

