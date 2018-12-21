THURSDAY, DECEMBER 20 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 36, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 27: Rylee Smith had 16 points for the Piasa Birds in their win on the road at Father McGivney.

Anna Hall and Caitlyn Pendall each had seven points for the Griffins, who lost their fourth straight game.

Southwestern advanced to 12-2, while McGivney fell to 9-6.

CARROLLTON 63, NORTH MAC 40: Libby Mueth led the way for the Hawks with 20 points, Marley Mullink added 14, and both Layla Mullink and Hannah Krumweide had 10 in Carrollton’s win over North Mac.

Mallory Buhl led the Panthers with seven points, while Melanie Gist added six.

The Hawks go to 9-5, while North Mac is now 1-11.

JERSEY 59, COLLINSVILLE 48: Abby Manns led with 13 points, Clare Breden had 12 and Boston Talley 10 as the Panthers won at Vergil Fletcher Gym over the Kahoks.

Bria King was Collinsville’s top scorer with 17 points, and Caite Knutson added eight.

Jersey moves up to 7-6 on the year, while the Kahoks are now 7-5.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 61, LITCHFIELD 30: Adrenna Snipes once again was the Explorers’ leading scorer with 20 points, while Emma Nicholson added 13 in Marquette’s win over the Purple Panthers at home.

The Explorers go to 9-4 on the season; Litchfield is now 4-8.

LEBANON 43, ROXANA 15: Emily Reinneck scored 15 points, while Katie Fertig added nine in the Greyhounds win at home over Roxana.

The Shells were led by Gracelyn Waters’’ six points, while Lexi Ryan and Abby Zangori had three points each.

Lebanon goes to 11-4, while Roxana is now 3-9.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

VANCOUVER 5, ST. LOUIS 1: Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves as the Canucks stopped the St. Louis Blues 5-1 Thursday night at Rogers Arena.After a scoreless first period, which saw Markstrom stand on his head in making several good saves, Vancouver scored twice in 28 seconds to take the lead. Bo Horvat started things off with a goal at 5:51, then Adam Gaudette jammed home a rebound at 6:19 to give the Canucks a 2-0 lead.

Josh Leivo, Jake Virtanen and Loui Eriksson all scored in the third for Vancouver, while Vladimir Tarasenko had the lone Blues goal, a power play tally at 6:23 of the third.

Jake Allen had 24 saves for the Blues.

St. Louis, who falls to 13-16-4, concludes its road trip Saturday afternoon at Calgary, with the face-off at 3 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

