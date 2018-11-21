Roundup: Roxana tops MELHS JV, Duke rolls 699 series for Alton bowlers, Jersey wrestlers face Springfield
TUESDAY SPORTS ROUNDUP
METRO-EAST LUTHERAN TURKEY TIP-OFF CLASSIC
ROXANA 53, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN JV 48: Andrew Beckmann scored 12 points while Braeden Wells and Gavin Huffman each had 11 to help the Shells win their consolation bracket game over the Knights’ JV Tuesday evening in the MEL auxiliary gym.
Tyler Williams paced the Knights with 16 points and Jack Bircher added nine.
Roxana advances to the consolation semifinals, where they’ll play the winner of Piasa Southwestern and Lebanon on Friday morning at 11:30 a.m. The Knights’ JV plays against the loser of the Birds-Greyhounds game at 11 a.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
REGULAR SEASON
COLUMBIA 53, JERSEY 38
Clare Breden was the only Panther to score in double figures, with 10, as Jersey fell to Columbia on the road, dropping their record to 2-2.
Sophia Bonaldi led the Eagles, now 3-1 on the season, with 25 points.
BOYS BOWLING
ALTON 33, BELLEVILLE WEST 7: Chris Duke rolled a 699 series, Jared Cochran a 626 and Matt Engdale a 609 as the Redbirds rolled to a win over the Maroons Tuesday at Bowl Haven Lanes.
Duke bowled games of 268, 225 and 206 to pace Alton to the win. Cochran rolled a 265 second game as part of his series.
In the junior varsity match, Clayton Pilger had a 621 series while Danny Laslie rolled a 618 to help give the Redbirds a 5-2 win over the Maroons.
WRESTLING DUAL MEET
SPRINGFIELD 50, JERSEY 30: Beau Burris at 132 had the Panthers’ quickest pin of the night, getting the fall over J. Wrightslenka at 1:05, but Jersey fell to the Senators in their dual meet on Tuesday night.
Zeke Waltz at 160, Ronnie Guilander at 182, Luke Webster at 195 and Wyatt Daniels at 285 also recorded pinfalls in the meet. In all, 10 of the 14 bouts were decided by pinfall or technical superiority.
TUESDAY SCOREBOARD
BOYS BASKETBALL
METRO-EAST LUTHERAN TURKEY TIP-OFF
Litchfield 57, Marissa 53
Waterloo Gibault Catholic 61, Dupo 31
Roxana 53, Metro-East Lutheran JV 48
Marquette Catholic 49, St. Louis College Prep 36
Odin 71, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 58
ALTON TIP-OFF CLASSIC
Belleville Althoff Catholic 76, Overland, Mo., Ritenour 54
Carbondale 39, O’Fallon 29
Alton 78, St. Louis Carnahan High School of the Future 35
STOVE TOP STUFFING CLASSIC
Triad 75, Granite City 70
Nokomis 44, Civic Memorial 38
GIRLS BASKETBALL
REGULAR SEASON
Marquette Catholic 60, Gillespie 45
Freeburg 36, Father McGivney Catholic 27
Columbia 53, Jersey 38
Piasa Southwestern 56, Litchfield 37
MVCHA HOCKEY (MONDAY RESULTS)
Freeburg/Waterloo 5, Granite City 4
Edwardsville 9, East Alton-Wood River 0
Collinsville 6, Columbia 2
MSCHA HOCKEY (MONDAY RESULT)
St. John Vianney 9, Edwardsville 4
WRESTLING DUAL MEET
Springfield 50, Jersey 30Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.
