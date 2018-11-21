TUESDAY SPORTS ROUNDUP

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN TURKEY TIP-OFF CLASSIC

ROXANA 53, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN JV 48: Andrew Beckmann scored 12 points while Braeden Wells and Gavin Huffman each had 11 to help the Shells win their consolation bracket game over the Knights’ JV Tuesday evening in the MEL auxiliary gym.

Tyler Williams paced the Knights with 16 points and Jack Bircher added nine.

Roxana advances to the consolation semifinals, where they’ll play the winner of Piasa Southwestern and Lebanon on Friday morning at 11:30 a.m. The Knights’ JV plays against the loser of the Birds-Greyhounds game at 11 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGULAR SEASON

COLUMBIA 53, JERSEY 38

Clare Breden was the only Panther to score in double figures, with 10, as Jersey fell to Columbia on the road, dropping their record to 2-2.

Sophia Bonaldi led the Eagles, now 3-1 on the season, with 25 points.

BOYS BOWLING

ALTON 33, BELLEVILLE WEST 7: Chris Duke rolled a 699 series, Jared Cochran a 626 and Matt Engdale a 609 as the Redbirds rolled to a win over the Maroons Tuesday at Bowl Haven Lanes.

Duke bowled games of 268, 225 and 206 to pace Alton to the win. Cochran rolled a 265 second game as part of his series.

In the junior varsity match, Clayton Pilger had a 621 series while Danny Laslie rolled a 618 to help give the Redbirds a 5-2 win over the Maroons.

WRESTLING DUAL MEET

SPRINGFIELD 50, JERSEY 30: Beau Burris at 132 had the Panthers’ quickest pin of the night, getting the fall over J. Wrightslenka at 1:05, but Jersey fell to the Senators in their dual meet on Tuesday night.

Zeke Waltz at 160, Ronnie Guilander at 182, Luke Webster at 195 and Wyatt Daniels at 285 also recorded pinfalls in the meet. In all, 10 of the 14 bouts were decided by pinfall or technical superiority.

TUESDAY SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN TURKEY TIP-OFF

Litchfield 57, Marissa 53

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 61, Dupo 31

Roxana 53, Metro-East Lutheran JV 48

Marquette Catholic 49, St. Louis College Prep 36

Odin 71, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 58

ALTON TIP-OFF CLASSIC

Belleville Althoff Catholic 76, Overland, Mo., Ritenour 54

Carbondale 39, O’Fallon 29

Alton 78, St. Louis Carnahan High School of the Future 35

STOVE TOP STUFFING CLASSIC

Triad 75, Granite City 70

Nokomis 44, Civic Memorial 38

GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGULAR SEASON

Marquette Catholic 60, Gillespie 45

Freeburg 36, Father McGivney Catholic 27

Columbia 53, Jersey 38

Piasa Southwestern 56, Litchfield 37

MVCHA HOCKEY (MONDAY RESULTS)

Freeburg/Waterloo 5, Granite City 4

Edwardsville 9, East Alton-Wood River 0

Collinsville 6, Columbia 2

MSCHA HOCKEY (MONDAY RESULT)

St. John Vianney 9, Edwardsville 4

WRESTLING DUAL MEET

Springfield 50, Jersey 30Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

