TRACK AND FIELD

PANTHERS TAKE PART IN GREENVILLE INVITATIONAL:

Hurdler Tom Rexing and 400-meter runner/sprinter Lucas Ross appear set to blaze the trail for Jersey boys track and field this season.

Jersey's boys and girls track teams took part in the Greenville Invitational meet Saturday, a 14-team event.

The Panther boys' top finishes on the day included a fourth from Tom Rexing in the 300 hurdles; a fourth from Lucas Ross in the 400 meters; a fifth from the 4x100 relay team of Sam Bartles, Ross, Jay Goetten and Kevin Hall; a sixth from the 4x200 relay team of Corey King, Chris Jackson, Bartles and Hall; and a eighth from the 4x400 relay team of Austin Koenig, Jackson, Rexing and Ross.

Sydney Merle posts top finishes

The Panther girls' top finishes came from Sydney Merle in the high jump (tie for fifth with a height of 4-6) and the 1,600 meters (sixth in 5:57.71); Kaylee Vahle in the 300 hurdles (seventh in 19.05 seconds) and 200 meters (eighth in 29.42 seconds); Christine Wendell in the 800 meters (seventh in 2:48.39); Morgan Cook in the 800 meters (eighth in 2:52.76); Hannah Tonsor in the 400 meters (seventh in 1:10.15); the 4x400 relay team of Tonsor, Cook, Wendell and Merle (sixth in 4:43.40); the 4x800 relay team of Tonsor, Cook, Wendell and Merle (third in 10:56.05) and the 4x200 relay team of Taylor Gotten, Tristyn Rudolph, Oliviea Dufer and Sierra Vinyard (seventh in 2:05.47).

GIRLS SOCCER

TRIAD 6, JERSEY 0: Triad scored three times each in the first and second halves en route to a 6-0 win over Jersey in a Mississippi Valley Conference match played at Collinsville's Kahok Stadium due to the recent rains. The Panthers fell to 0-5-1 overall on the year, 0-1-0 in the MVC, while the Knights went to 5-1-2, 3-0-0 in the league.

Peyton Radcliffe ad Mercedes King shared the clean sheet, with Radcliffe getting the win; Katelyn Krueger turned back 20 Triad shots in taking the loss.

Jordan Barberis had a pair of goals, while Hailey Busche, Taylor Hawkes, Samantha Simpson and Lydia Smith each scored once for Triad; Knight goals came in the fourth, ninth, 40th, 49th, 57th and 67th minutes of the match. Jersey recorded 13 goal kicks, two corner kicks and two blocks on the night.

The Panthers are scheduled to host Highland at 5:30 p.m. Thursday before heading to Carbondale at 11 a.m. Saturday; the Knights are scheduled to host Waterloo at 5:45 p.m. tonight and travel to Bethalto for a 5:30 p.m. Thursday match against Civic Memorial.

