WASHINGTON, D.C. - This is a roundup of statements of different area and Illinois legislators on President Trump's State Of The Union Address. Look for an AP story about the address on Riverbender.com and Edglentoday.com.

Durbin statement on President Trump's State of the Union address

U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on President Trump’s State of the Union address:

What is the state of the union under President Trump? Affordable health insurance — including for people with pre-existing conditions — is at risk because of a lawsuit filed by Republican Attorneys General and supported by this President and his Administration.

The basic services of our government are at risk because of President Trump’s 35-day shutdown and threat to do it again next week.

Our national security is at risk because of threats to NATO, a return to an arms race, and a phony caravan crisis at our southern border all brought on by this President.

Our planet is at risk because this President and his party have broken with every nation on Earth in their opposition to responsibly address climate change.

Our economy is at risk because President Trump’s tax scam left the middle class behind.

And America’s confidence in our government is at risk because we’ve been shaken by this President and his Cabinet riddled with corruption and conflicts of interest.

When this President says his Administration is unlike anything in the history of this country, there is no argument that he’s right.

Shimkus Reacts to State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) released the following statement in reaction to President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address to Congress tonight:

“In his first address to a divided government, President Trump reported on his record a stronger economy, a more powerful military, and a modernized tax code that is putting more money in middle class families' pockets. He noted important bipartisan achievements as well, including criminal justice reform, workforce education, landmark VA reform, and legislation to combat the opioid crisis.

"To build on that record of success, the president also urged Congress to act on his priorities securing our borders and reforming our broken immigration system; rebuilding our infrastructure; lowering drug prices and health care costs; and renegotiating fairer trade deals. On some of these issues we might find the bipartisan agreement we need to move forward. Others may take longer to find compromise. I look forward to working with President Trump and advancing the bold agenda he proposed tonight.”

Rep. Rodney Davis reacts to President Trump's State of the Union address

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) released this statement today after President Trump delivered his second State of the Union (SOTU) address:

“As we heard tonight, the state of our union is strong and both sides can work together to get things done in Washington. Pro-growth policies, like tax reform, have allowed for better job opportunities, provided the highest wage growth in more than a decade, and let Americans keep more of what they earn. We can build on this successful economy, but not by constant gridlock.

“President Trump listed a number of issues tonight that Republicans and Democrats can and should work together on. I hope Speaker Pelosi will take the President up on this offer because I want to get things done and I know many of my Republican and Democrat colleagues in the House feel the same. I want to continue to grow job opportunities for my constituents, lower the cost of health care, invest in infrastructure, and focus on a strong national security, but we can’t do that if the House is only focused on obstruction.

“I was glad to hear President Trump focus on keeping our communities safe because it’s first responders, like Taylorville Fire Chief Mike Crews who was here with me tonight representing all the first responders in the 13th District, who are critical to this goal. It's people like Fire Chief Crews and many others who are relying on the federal government to do its job. We need to set 2020 aside and get to work.” Davis’ guest to tonight’s address was Taylorville Fire Chief Mike Crews who was instrumental in saving lives after a tornado hit Taylorville on December 1, 2018. To see behind-the-scenes photos of Crews’ visit, click here.

Duckworth Statement on Trump’s 2019 State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement after President Trump delivered his 2019 State of the Union Address:

“Tonight, we saw the same reckless rhetoric that has been a signature of Donald Trump’s presidency. Instead of attempting to unite the country and bring people together after the ridiculous and unnecessary government shutdown, the President played on America’s internal divisions and employed his usual xenophobic attacks on immigrants. Instead of proposing ethics reforms to clean up Washington, he asked Congress and law enforcement to stop investigating misconduct in his administration – and he missed a critical opportunity to present credible, thoughtful solutions to some of the serious challenges facing our country like our crumbling infrastructure and rising health care costs.

“The American people are counting on their elected leaders to come together on these difficult issues and pass common-sense solutions. It’s unfortunate that the commander-in-chief did not use tonight as an opportunity to change course or deliver a positive and inclusive message that moves us forward as a nation.”

