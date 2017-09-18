THURSDAY

GIRLS TENNIS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5, GRANITE CITY 4: Marquette Catholic was in Granite City for a meet Thursday and managed to hold off the Warriors 5-4 to go to 6-4 on the season.

Shelby Jones, Maria Wendle and Emily Birkenbile had singles wins for the Explorers, while Jones/Wendle and Katie Ventimiglia/Birkenbile had doubles wins. Olivia Brinker, Van Buskirk and Schnefke had singles wins for GCHS, while Brinker/Jaedyn Black had a doubles win.

CHATHAM GLENWOOD 7, JERSEY 2: Jersey could only manage two wins in doubles play as the Panthers fell to Chatham Glenwood 7-2 at home Thursday; JCHS fell to 4-5 on the year.

Chelsea Maag/Hannah Hudson and Alexis Heinrichs/Alyssa Cannady had the Panthers' only wins of the day.

BOYS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, GREENVILLE 3: Mikey Stevenson had a hat trick and Kameron Denney added a pair of goals as Civic Memorial erupted for seven goals in a 7-3 win over Greenville on the road Thursday to go to 5-8 on the year.

Keante Hardimon and Nic Vaughn also scored for CM; Hudson Brown got the win in goal.

The Eagles host McGivney Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Bethalto Sports Complex.

CBC 3, GRANITE CITY 0: Three different Cadets scored as CBC defeated Granite City 3-0 at CBC Thursday evening. The Warriors fell to 1-8-1 on the year.

Sam Benoist, Reese McKell and Colten Walsh had goals for the Cadets on the day; four different goaltenders shared the clean sheet, with Nick Randazzo getting credit for the win.

The Warriors host Belleville Althoff at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

BREESE CENTRAL 4, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1: Ignacio Pedetti Roig had a brace (two goals) for Breese Central as the Cougars upended McGivney Catholic 4-1 in Breese Thursday, sending the Griffins to 6-6 on the year.

Noah Pirtle had the Griffins' only goal of the day.

McGivney is at Mascoutah at 4:30 p.m. today and Civic Memorial at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 8, LITCHFIELD 2: Ethan Moore and Jared Liley each had hat tricks as East Alton-Wood River downed Litchfield 8-2 on the road Thursday; the Oilers went to 5-6 on the year with the win.

Jake Erslon and Andrew Raymond also scored for EAWR in the win; D.J. Redden got the win in goal for the Oilers.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ALTON 25-25, EAST ST. LOUIS 21-18: Alton opened their 2017 Southwestern Conference account with a 25-21, 25-18 win at East St. Louis Thursday.

The Redbirds improved to 6-5 overall, 1-0 in the SWC; the Flyers fell to 6-5, 0-1 in the league. AHS is in a Saturday tournament at Belleville East.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 21-25-25, BUNKER HILL 25-21-18: Marquette Catholic bounced back from a loss in Game 1 to defeat Bunker Hill 21-25, 25-21, 25-18 in a Prairie State Conference match at home Thursday. The Explorers, on a six-match winning streak, improved to 10-5 overall, 1-0 in the PSC.

Article continues after sponsor message

Peyton Kline had 30 assists and 10 points on serve; Carly Creel had 25 assists and two service aces, Regina Guehlstorf had 17 kills and seven blocks and Brooklyn Taylor had 13 kills and four blocks.

The Explorers take on Breese Mater Dei at home at 6 p.m. Monday.

WATERLOO 25-25, CIVIC MEMORIAL 16-17: Civic Memorial dropped a 25-16, 25-17 Mississippi Valley Conference decision to Waterloo on the road Thursday, the Eagles falling to 6-10 overall, 0-2 in the MVC; the Bulldogs went to 6-5 overall, 2-0 in the league.

The Eagles are in Granite City's tournament Saturday.

MASCOUTAH 25-25, JERSEY 8-13: Mascoutah made short work of Jersey, taking a 25-8, 25-13 Mississippi Valley Conference win over the Panthers at Havens Gym Thursday. JCHS fell to 5-11 overall, 0-2 in the MVC; the Indians went to 6-9 overall, 2-0 in the league.

Abbie Manns had three points for the Panthers with an ace; Samantha Ayers had three assists, with Sara Lamer having a pair of assists, Maddie Carpenter, Alexis Liles and Faith Franke had two kills each and Hannah Jones had six assists. Danee Strong had seven points on two aces for the Indians while Molly Cravens had 18 points and four aces with 10 assists; Tieghan Morio had seven kills and four players had a block each.

Jersey heads to Highland for a 6 p.m. Monday match.

NOKOMIS 23-25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 25-21-17: Nokomis came calling to East Alton-Wood River's Memorial Gym Thursday and came away with a 23-2525-21, 25-17 win over the Oilers, who went to 4-9 on the year.

Kara Crutchley had five kills for EAWR while Becca Nottke had 15 assists and six points on serve, Jillian Barber five blocks, six kills and eight points and Madison Voudrie two blocks and four kills.

The Oilers host Staunton at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

BOYS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE TOPS WARRIORS, REDBIRDS: Tanner White and Ben Tyrell each had even-par 36s to lead Edwardsville to a win in a Southwestern Conference triangular at Wood River's par-36 Belk Park course Thursday over Granite City and Alton.

The Tigers fired a team 148 to defeat the Warriors, who had a 178, and Redbirds, who had a 189.

Lucas Verdun had a 1-over 37 for EHS and 3-over 39s from Zach Trimpe and Trevor Laub; the Redbirds were led by Dylan Lahue's 8-over 44, while the Warriors were led by Drew Wielgus' 5-over 41.

GIRLS GOLF

REDBIRDS FIRE 271 IN TOURNEY: Alton had a team 271 in Thursday's Par-3 Tournament at Yorkville Country Club in Shiloh, a par-54 course for 18 holes; O'Fallon won the tournament with a team 225, with Nashville (245) second and Belleville East (262) third.

The Redbirds' Morgan Bemis and Paige Wittman both had 8-over 62s for the day.

CARLINVILLE 194, ROXANA 217: Bailey Sharpmack had a 6-over 42 as Carlinville defeated Roxana 194-217 at Carlinville Country Club Thursday, a par-36 course; the Cavaliers' Ali Hurley was the day's medalist at 4-over 40.

Hannah Luketich of Staunton also played as an individual and fired a 9-over 45.

FIELD HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 2, PARKWAY WEST 0: First-half goals from Sophia Swalley and Mattie Norton helped Edwardsville to a 2-0 road win over Parkway West Thursday. The Tigers improved to 4-4-2, while the Longhorns fell to 5-6.

EHS is at home at 4:15 p.m. Monday against Parkway South.

More like this: