Edwardsville's summer baseball team erupted for 11 runs in the third inning against Piasa Southwestern on Tuesday. (Photos by Michael Weaver)SUMMER BASEBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 14, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3 (5 INNINGS): Edwardsville's summer baseball team used an 11-run third inning to defeat Piasa Southwestern's summer team 14-3 in five innings at home Tuesday.

The Tigers improved to 1-4 on the summer with the win.

The 11-run explosion was highlighted by a three-RBI triple from Tyler Holt, a two-RBI double from Ben Basarich and a Cole Hampton two-run homer.

The Tigers will be taking part in this weekend's Mid-America Super 16 tournament, with all their scheduled games at the EHS junior varsity field; they will meet the Southern Illinois Prospects club at 1:30 p.m. Friday and the Missouri Outlaws at 6:30 p.m. The tournament continues through Sunday.

AREA PLAYERS NAMED ALL-STATE: In addition to Edwardsville's Kade Burns and Dylan Burris on the Class 4A team, the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association also named other area players to their 2017 All-State teams.

Carrollton's Nathan Walker was named to the Class 1A All-State team, while Piasa Southwestern's Collin Baumgartner was appointed the Class 2A All-State team by the IHSBCA.

