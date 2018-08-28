

CADEN BOHN GUIDES SOUTHWESTERN IN OPENING CROSS COUNTRY MEETS: Piasa Southwestern’s boys and girls cross-country seasons had successful beginnings last week.

The Piasa Birds opened the season with the New Athens Invitational, with Southwestern’s girls taking eight in a 13-team field, with freshman Laina Wilderman finishing 18th in her first meet, covering the three miles in 23:19, followed by Allison Brown in 23:56, good for 54th on the day. Mackenzie Conlee (27:48, good for 61st), Andrea Gwillim (28:39, good for 70th) and Emma Brandon (30:40, good for 87th) rounded out the Piasa girls.

Southwestern’s boys on the day were led by Caden Bohn, who finished second in 16:38; Derek Watson was next for Piasa, finishing 82nd in 20:39 and Trevor Lucas was 141st in 23:49 in his first cross-country competition.

Southwestern also was in the First to the Finish 5K (3.1 miles) event Saturday at SIU-Edwardsville’s Mud Mountain course; Wilderman took 55th for Southwestern in a time of 24:44, followed by Brown in 28:13, Gwillim in 29:40, Conlee in 29:52, Sabrina Burns in 30:53, Brandon in 33:35, Ally Henning in 34:10 and Jessica Arnold in 36:52. On the boys side, Bohn took ninth in a time of 17:54, with Watson turning in a 21:33 time.

FRIDAY

BOYS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 11, VALMEYER 0: Brandon Fields, Nic Vaughn and Ian Heflin each had two goals as Civic Memorial ran past Valmeyer 11-0 in a Metro Cup match Friday afternoon in Freeburg.

Lucas Ambrose, Jordan Hendricks, Robbie Kitzmiller, Jace Pryor and Parker Scottberg also had goals for the Eagles on the day; CM scored 10 times in the first half en route to the win.

Hudson Brown and Zach Tincher shared the clean sheet for the Eagles.

FIELD HOCKEY

VILLA DUCHESNE 7, EDWARDSVILLE 0: Edwardsville dropped their field hockey season-opener Friday as the Tigers were blanked by Villa Duchesne 7-0 on the road.

Harriet Hudspeth led Villa with a three-goal game.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 20-25-15, PAWNEE 25-23-12: Metro East Lutheran took a 20-25, 25-23, 15-12 win over Pawnee in the Springfield Lutheran Tournament Friday.

Caitlin Reynolds had 12 points for the Knights, with Sidney Vetter had six points on serve; Reynolds had three aces, Anne Kienle seven kills and Alaina Bozarth three blocks.

SATURDAY

BOYS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1: Nic Vaughn had five goals for Civic Memorial as the Eagles defeated Metro East Lutheran 7-1 in the Metro Cup tournament Saturday; the match was played in Freeburg.

Parker Scottberg and Christian Cox had the other two CM goals on the match; Erik Broekemeier had the only MEL goal of the day

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 5, MOUNT VERNON 1: Two goals each from Diego Pacheco and David Means gave McGIvney Catholic a 5-1 Saturday win in the Metro Cup tournament in Freeburg and also gave the Griffins their first-ever tournament championship as they clinched the title in the Puma Bracket of the tournament.

Aaron Boulanger had the other goal for McGivney in the win; the Griffins head to Trenton Wesclin for a 4:30 p.m. match today.

JERSEY 9, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC JV 0: A David Schaeffer hat trick helped Jersey to a 9-0 win over the McGIvney Catholic JV at Davis Anderson Field Saturday.

Wyatt Freand had a pair of goals and Andrew Kribs, Zane Longley, Cody Miller and Ethan Snider also goaled for the Panthers, who take on Springfield Lutheran at 5 p.m. today at Lott Field.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 9, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC JV 1: Ethan Moore had a had trick and Devin Curtis had a brace (two goals) as East Alton-Wood River defeated McGivney Catholic’s JV 9-1 at Lott Field Saturday.

Jake Erston, Fabian Garcia, Dustin Largen and Jett Sims had goals for the Oilers on the day; Andrew Raymond got the win in the nets for EAWR.

GRANITE CITY 1, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 1 (DRAW): Ryan Martins scored for Granite City as the Warriors forged a 1-1 draw with Belleville Althoff in Belleville Saturday.

Alex Debourge had the goal for the Crusaders in the draw; Ymaury Escarene for GCHS and Ethan Haege for Althoff were in the nets for each school.

Granite City visits Alton for a 6:30 p.m. match this evening between the former Southwestern Conference rivals.

CARLINILLE 1, ROXANA 0: Matt Schmidt had the only goal of the match for Carlinville as the Cavaliers defeated Roxana 1-0 Saturday afternoon.

Dawson Klunk took the loss for the Shells on the day. Later in the day, the Shells dropped a 4-3 decision to Athens.

COLLINSVILLE 4, TRIAD 2: Luke Liljegren had two goals for Collinsville as the Kahoks took a 4-2 Saturday win over Triad at Kahok Stadium.

Zane Baker and Logan Whitehead also had goals for Collinsville on the day; Travis Suess and Patrick Weinacht goaled for the Knights on the day.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT 25-25, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 13-14: Jacksonville Routt scored a 25-13, 25-14 win over Metro East Lutheran in the Springfield Lutheran Tournament Saturday.

Alaina Bozarth had three points for the Knights on the day while Taylor Bradley had three kills, Bozarth, Bradley and Anne Kienle each had a block and Sidney Vetter recorded 10 assists.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 25-25, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 21-17: Chole Langendorf had seven points on serve for the match as Metro East Lutheran defeated Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 25-21, 25-17 in the Springfield Lutheran tournament Satuday.

Anne Kienle, Langendorf, Caitlin Reynolds and Kate Weber each had an ace on the day, Reynolds added six kills, Bradley two blocks and Sidney Vetter 17 assists.

GIRLS GOLF

HOST EXPLORERS TAKE THIRD IN BLASTOFF: Host Marquette Catholic shot a team 355 to finish third in their Blastoff Tournament girls golf event at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton Saturday, a par-72, 6 491-yard layout. Alton had a team 422 on the day.

O’Fallon fired a team 340 to edge Effingham St. Anthony by two strokes for the team title; O’Fallon’s Briana McMinn shot a 1-over 73 for the day’s medalist honors. The Explorers’ Grace Piar had a 9-over 81 to finish in a third-place tie on the day while Collinsville’s Destiny Johnson shot a 10-over 82 to finish sixth on the day and Alton’s Jenna Fleming carded a 15-over 87 to finish in an equal 10th place on the day with Belleville East’s Brooke Haas.

The Redbirds’ Riley Kenney added a 99 on the day, Claire Bunse a 116 and Josie Gertz a 120.

AUTO RACING

POWER TAKES BOMMARITO 500 INDYCAR RACE: Australian driver Will Power, driving for Team Roger Penske, won Saturday night’s Verizon IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, edging out Andretti Autosports’ Alexander Rossi by a second for the win. Power won this year’s Indianapolis 500-Mile Race over Ed Carpenter.

Scott Dixon was third, Simon Pagenaud fourth and rookie Zach Veach finished fifth in the 240-lap event on the 1.25-mile GMP oval track; the top eight cars were on the lead lap when the race came to an end.

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dixon held the points lead following the race with 568 points, followed by Rossi with 542, Power with 500 points, Penske’s Josef Newgarden with 490 and Andretti’s Ryan Hunter-Reay with 421.

BOYS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1, O’FALLON 0: A second-half goal gave Marquette Catholic a 1-0 road win over O’Fallon Thursday evening.

The Explorers went to 1-0-1 on the year with the win; next up is a Monday afternoon road match at Lebanon. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 11, VALMEYER 0: Diego Pacheco continued his hot start to the season with a three-goal match as McGivney Catholic short-gamed Valmeyer 11-0 at Columbia in the Puma Bracket of the Metro Cup season-opening tournament Thursday. McGivney went to 3-0 on the season with 17 goals scored so far.

Matthew Geirer, David Means and Jonah Mitan each goaled twice for the Griffins while Joey Crowder and Andrew Nwacha also found the back of the net for McGivney; Jackson Podshadley had two saves in getting the clean sheet.

The Griffins take on Mount Vernon at 4 p.m. Saturday in Freeburg.

BREESE CENTRAL 2, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Simon Ruppel and Connor Tebbe each scored for Breese Central as the Cougars blanked East Alton-Wood River 2-0 Thursday. The Oilers fell to 0-2 on the year.

EAWR meets McGivney Catholic’s JV team at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Davis Anderson Field and Jersey at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Lott Field.

MOUNT VERNON 3, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1: A three-goal outburst gave Mount Vernon a 3-1 win over Metro East Lutheran Thursday. Brent Woolsey had the Knight goal on the day.

The Knights fell to 1-2 on the year; next up is Civic Memorial at 6 p.m. Saturday in Freeburg.

GRANITE CITY 2, HIGHLAND 1: Goals from Braden Dickerson and Noah Van Buskirk helped Granite City to a 2-1 win over Highland at Belleville Althoff Thursday evening. The Warriors went to 1-2 on the season.

Dickerson and Ymaury Escarene shared time in goal for GCHS in getting the win. The Warriors next meet Althoff in Belleville at 6 p.m. Saturday.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CARROLLTON 20-25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-16-18: Carrollton came back from a opening-game loss to defeat Marquette Catholic 20-25, 25-16, 25-18 in Carrollton Thursday evening in the Hawks’ season opener.

Brooklyn Taylor led the Explorers with 10 kills, with Katie Hartsock adding 21 assists, Rae Ezelle and Jenna Zacha had six points on serve each and Zacha adding four blocks on the night; Hannah Krumwiede had 12 points from serve with five aces for the match. The Marquette JV took a three-game win over the Hawks, while the Explorer and Hawk freshmen split their games.

Marquette fell to 2-2 on the season, while Carrollton went to 1-0; the Explorers take on Hardin-Calhoun at noon Saturday in the fifth-place semifinal of the Roxana Invitational tournament at the Roxana Junior High gym, then meet either Valmeyer or Civic Memorial at 1 p.m. for seventh place or 2 p.m. for fifth place. The Hawks next take on Trenton Wesclin at 10 a.m. Saturday in Carlinville.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, GILLESPIE 22-14: McGivney Catholic won their first match of the season over Gillespie 25-22, 25-14 in Gillespie Thursday evening.

The team came out aggressive and maintained control of the lead throughout both sets, said Griffin coach Amanda Dreyer.

Claire McKee had seven points on serve and seven assists to lead the Griffins, with Mariah Starnes adding seven points on two aces and six digs, Madison Webb a pair of aces, a block, two block assists and a dig and Taylor Schwab seven points with two aces, three kills and a dig on the evening.

McGivney next takes on Bunker Hill at 9 a.m. Saturday in the ninth-place semifinals of the Roxana Invitaitonal, then meet either Granite City or East Alton-Wood River for 11th place at 10 a.m. or for ninth at 10 a.m.; the semifinal match is at the Milazzo Gym auxiliary gym, with the ninth place match at Milazzo Gym or the 11th-place match at the auxilary gym.

GIRLS GOLF

EAGLES TOP WARRIORS, SHELLS: Civic Memorial’s Maisey Watson and Sophie Blagoue each had 9-over 44s on the par-35, 2,888-yard front nine at Cloverleaf Golf Course in Alton as the Eagles fired a team 196 to top Granite City, who had a team 210, and Roxana, who carded a team 247, in a triangular girls golf meet Thursday afternoon.

The Warriors’ Alexis Schmidtke joined Watson and Blagoue with a 44 on the day while the Shells’ Olivia Stangler fired a 14-over 49 to lead her team.

Area coaches and athletic directors are invited to submit their game and tournament scores and results for inclusion Riverbender’s daily sport roundup. Submit your scores and results to Content Director Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com or to Chief Sportswriter Brent Feeney at BrentFeen16@yahoo.com for inclusion in the roundup.

