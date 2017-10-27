HARDIN - Get ready for the first round of the IHSA football playoffs, and it's round two Calhoun vs. Camp Point Central.

It may seem like a season ago now, but way back in Week One the Warriors outlasted the Panthers 16-14 in overtime. Fast forward nine weeks later and here these two teams are again.

“We’re excited to be in the playoffs. Week One was a long time ago,” Calhoun head coach Aaron Elmore said. “It was a back and forth game, and it came down to the wire. At this time both teams are playing better football and are playoff ready. It’s not an ideal situation playing somebody you’ve played in the regular season in the first round. It is what it is. The positive is you know the opponent better than you would if you were playing somebody you didn’t. It’s going to be a backyard brawl.”

Last week, Calhoun had to beat Triopia to break into the playoffs and did so by the skin of their teeth in a 22-20 victory when they had to hold off the Trojans on a two-point conversion with 12 seconds to play in the game. With that, Calhoun enters the 1A playoffs seeded 12th with a 6-3 record.

On the other hand, Central only knocked off previously unbeaten Carrollton 34-28 at home, which catapulted them to the 5th seed and sport a 7-2 record. The Panthers have played a battle-tested schedule and are one of the hottest teams in the state as they also handed Brown County their first loss of the season in Week Seven. Being in-form and the home team, presumably they’re the favorites on paper.

Elmore is impressed with the Panthers overall strength.

“Physicality and size. Having seen [Central] first hand they’re a very well-coached, disciplined team,” Elmore said. “They don’t make a lot of mistakes and what [we] have to do is minimize our mistakes and take away a few on defense, get ahead of them and see what happens. They don’t change much what they do offensively they just get better as the season goes on. I would think they’re going to attack our weak spots wherever it is on our defense at that time. They’ll continue to attack until we stop it and if we don’t then, it’ll be a long day. They got a lot of weapons in their backfield, so they keep moving guys in and out so it’s going to be a challenge for us.”

Junior Cole Williams has rushed for 949 yards on 102 carries with 11 touchdowns and Chayse Houston has tallied 666 yards on the ground on 89 carries and five touchdowns. Fullback Noah Strohkirch has compiled 402 yards on 79 carries with five scores.

On Calhoun's defense linebacker, Scout White leads the Warriors with 80 total tackles. Other key players are linebackers, Trey White, A.J. Hillen, and Cody Lamarsh. Standout defensive linemen have been Garrett Hayn, Trenton Buchanan, and Tony Rose.

If the Warriors can get things going on offense, then they will control possession and eat up the clock with White, Jacob Watters, and Cole Lammy running into the teeth of the Panthers defense, including quarterback Ty Bick. Coach Elmore said Bick will be a key to this playoff game and the Warriors' run in the playoffs and is good both running and passing the football. He is especially strong in running the option from the quarterback position, the coach said.

This is the third straight season Calhoun has made it to the playoffs and each time they’ve had to start out on the road. If they’re going to take anything from last year, it will be the resilience they showed away against Arcola in the first round and then shocking the state by beating No. 1 Tuscola. All in all the Warriors don’t fear anybody and won’t be intimidated.

“It’s a great experience for our kids,” Elmore said. “It doesn’t matter where we go at this point they’re just ready to play. They’re not going to be overwhelmed by any situation, and that’s an advantage for us.”

Elmore admitted the Warriors do seem to always to rise to each football playoff opportunity and there is a deep tradition in Calhoun football. Elmore played a part in Calhoun's state championship team several years ago, so he understands that football tradition better than just about anyone.

He said football is big in Calhoun County and the fans always show their support in great numbers, even on the road. He said a rematch of Calhoun vs. Carrollton in the second week would be something to remember.

"We would fill up the sidelines if Calhoun and Carrollton played in the second round of the playoffs," he said. "I think we have a good chance to win over Camp Point Central, we just have to play mistake free and play our game."

