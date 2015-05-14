Growing up in nearby Fort Collins, the return home to Colorado Springs did not go as planned for Marco Gonzales on Thursday. Making his second start for the Memphis Redbirds (AAA) since returning from the disabled list, the left-hander allowed three home runs–including a grand slam as he earned a no-decision in Memphis’ 8-7 loss.

The Sky Sox were aggressive against Gonzales at the plate as with the exception of his walks, he was ahead in the majority of counts.

Gonzales threw 70 pitches (46 strikes) and finished with a line of 4.0 IP, 7 hits, 7 ER, 2BB, 2 K, 3 HR.

Greg Garcia continued his hot hitting with a base hit and an RBI while Dan Johnson and Scott Moore each drove in a pair of runs.

WARNER TO SPEAK

–Former NFL MVP and St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner will be the keynote speaker at the 25th Annual Christian Day at the Ballpark on Sunday, July 19th.

“Christian Day is a wonderful day of faith and baseball that we look forward to every summer. This year we are extremely honored to have Kurt Warner joining us at Busch Stadium to share his incredible story,” said Joe Strohm, Vice President of Ticket Sales.

The first 25,000 ticketed fans age 16 and over in attendance will receive an STL V-neck t-shirt at the gates. After the Cardinals face the New York Mets, Warner will be among those to share his testimony in faith.