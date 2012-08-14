(ALTON, IL) - The Rotary of the Riverbend is teaming up with the St. Baldrick's Foundation on Thursday, September 13, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Alton Square Mall to raise money for the childhood cancer research.

Volunteers are needed to get their heads shaved to show solidarity with children with cancer, sponsor someone who is getting their head shaved and donate funds to the event. The general public is invited to come out and support the brave people who are shaving their heads.

The St. Baldrick's Foundation is a volunteer-driven charity committed to funding the most promising research to find cures for childhood cancers and give survivors long and healthy lives. They fund more in childhood research grants than any other organization except the government. Get involved and you'll be giving hope to infants, children, teens and young adults fighting childhood cancers

For more information visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/riverbendrotary or call Reid Mortensen at 618.806.8361 or reid@genesisfg.net.

