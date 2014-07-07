July 3, 2014 – The Rotary of the Riverbend held its annual officer induction ceremony on June 26th. New officers include President Lindsay Waters of Country Financial, President Elect Andy Pfleger of Gent Funeral Home, Secretary Jeanne Truckey of Alton Memorial Hospital, Matt Waters of TheBank of Edwardsville, and Chuck Parr of Riverbend Headstart & Family Services. The Past President is Reid Mortensen of Genesis Wealth Management Group.

In addition to the induction of new officers, Lori Ehlers of Alton Square Mall was awarded a Paul Harris Fellow for her work as a past President of the club and as Assistant District Governor.

The Rotary of the Riverbend meets every Thursday of the month at Mac’s in downtown Alton and does service projects throughout the community during the year. These projects include working on restoring the Wadlow House, participating in the Bucket Brigade and City-Wide Litter Cleanups, and organizing the annual National Day of Prayer in Alton. For more information, please visit the Rotary’s website at www.rotaryriverbend.org.

