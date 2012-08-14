(ALTON, IL) - In preparation for the fall and winter months, The Rotary of the Riverbend will be collecting food for the Food Crisis Center and the Community Hope Center, kicking off with a car wash on August 25.

The Rotary of the Riverbend is asking for food donations from the community. There will be collection boxes located at the following locations:

* Andy's Auto Body and Car Care - 3444 East Broadway, Alton

* Woodman Collision Center - 4515 North Alby Road, Godfrey

A car wash will be held on Saturday, August 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both Andy's Auto Body and Car Care and Woodman Collision Center. Anyone donating food will receive a free car wash.

In addition to the car washes, each member of the group will be bringing canned food items to the weekly Rotary meetings, held each Thursday at noon at Mac's Time Out.

For more information on the food drive and other service projects being done by the Rotary of the Riverbend, please go to www.riverbendrotary.org.

