The Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey is hosting a sneak preview of the musical “Smoke on the Mountain Homecoming” on Thursday, December 6, at Alton Little Theater Showplace, 2450 N. Henry Street, Alton. Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m., and the curtains go up at 7:30 p.m.

The show features the unforgettable Singing Sanders Family returning for the third installment of “Smoke On The Mountain,” bringing bluegrass gospel singing, heartwarming stories and zany antics. The price of tickets is $25.00 and includes complimentary appetizers and desserts. To reserve seating, call Rotarian Andy Bowen at 618-541-6258. Tickets will also be available at the door. The event is a fundraiser for Alton-Godfrey Rotary and Alton Little Theater.

