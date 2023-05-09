GRANITE CITY - Juniors Abigail Brinker and Evan McKechan of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Rotary Club Students of the Month for May.

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card, and will be recognized at the Granite City Rotary Club Meeting on May 16, 2023.

Article continues after sponsor message

ABIGAIL BRINKER

Three-year member of girls golf team ... Two-time Most Improved Golfer ... All-Warrior Award ... Three-year Honor Roll and Secondary Honors ... Member of Varsity Club ... St. Elizabeth Church Picnic Volunteer ... Daughter of Carolyn Ryterski.

EVAN MCKECHAN

Member of Hobby and Science Club ... Son of Mark McKechan.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this: