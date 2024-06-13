Listen to the story

GRANITE CITY - The Rotary Club of Granite City recognized six juniors from Granite City High School as Students of the Month for March, April and May.

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card.

EMMA WING - March

Three-year member of Marching Warriors and Scholar Bowl ... Church volunteer ... Most Outstanding Freshman Marcher ... Secondary Honors member ... Accepted into National Honor Society ... Daughter of James and Valerie Wing.

DYLAN SANCHEZ - March

Three-year member of boys golf, swimming and volleyball team ... Member of Foreign Language Club, Renaissance, Student Council, Varsity Club and Yearbook ... Received the All-Warrior Award, Gayle McCormick Award, Rachel Clark Award and SWISA High Point Award ... Volunteer for Babe Gant Golf Tournament ... Son of Mark and Billie Jo Sanchez.

BROOKE HILL - April

Three-year member of girls tennis team ... Three-year Honor Roll ... Secondary Honors member ... Volunteer at Church at SWIC Easter Egg Hunt ... Member of National Honor Society, Saturday Scholars and Varsity Club ... Academic and Athletic Award ... Daughter of Rebecca Hill.

BAILEY HANKS - April

Best Marching Musician Award ... EIU, McKendree and SIUE Bi-State Honor Band ... ILMEA All-State ... Mello Section Squad Leader ... Boys Scouts SPL ... Daughter of Ann Hanks.

ALEXA FLEENOR - May

Member of Color Guard ... Youth Advisory Council member ... Most Outstanding Marcher ... Member of Science Club ... Secondary Honors member ... Volunteer at Football and Soccer concessions ... Daughter of Jessica Fleenor.

GABRIELLE MITCHELL - May

Member of Marching Warriors ... Co-Captain of Dance Team ... Secondary Honors member ... Daughter of Kimberly Mitchell.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

