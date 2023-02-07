GRANITE CITY - Juniors Alex Boyer and Addyson Cathcart of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Rotary Club Students of the Month for January.

Students were nominated by teachers and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular, and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card and will be recognized at the Mayors' Prayer Breakfast on March 14, 2023.

ALEX BOYER

Boys Basketball Team Captain ... Member of Foreign Language Club and Math Team ... Secondary Honors Program ... Received the Andy Phillip Basketball Award ... Member of Unity Youth Group ... Son of Scott and Brooke Boyer.

ADDYSON CATHCART

Three-year member of Cheerleading Team ... Secondary Honors Program ... Personal Choice Award ... Member of Varsity Club and Warrior Flock ... Alpha Peer Leader ... Park District volunteer ... Elks Soccer Referee and Park District Umpire ... Daughter of Brandy Cathcart.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

