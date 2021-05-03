GRANITE CITY– Juniors Sierra Cooper and Ryan Eudy from Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Rotary Club May Students of the Month.

Students were nominated by teachers and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card. They will be recognized virtually at a future Rotary meeting.

SIERRA COOPER

Three-year member of Concert Bad, Marching Band and Pep Band ... Most Improved Sophomore Musician ... Marching Warriors Alto Section Leader ... Member of Saturday Scholars Program and Young Authors Club.

RYAN EUDY

Member of Hobby Club, Renaissance, Saturday Scholars Program and Science Club ... Secondary Honors for three years ... Volunteer at Relleke Farms.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

