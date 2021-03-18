GRANITE CITY – Juniors Bella Brooksher and Caden Hibbets from Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Rotary Club March Students of the Month.

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card. They will be recognized virtually at a future Rotary meeting.

BELLA BROOKSHER

Student Council Executive Board member ... Three-year member of girls tennis team and two-year member of girls soccer team ... Saturday Scholars Program ... Member of Student Council and National Honor Society ... Honors since 9th grade ... Volunteer for three years at campground.

CADEN HIBBETS

Three-year member of Baseball and Boys Soccer Team ... Student Council ... Volunteer at Wilson Park Community Clean-Up and Granite City Park District Adaptive Soccer Program ... Renaissance Student of the Month ... Three-year Secondary Honors ... Two-year Honor Roll ... Member of National Honor Society.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

