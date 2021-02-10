GRANITE CITY – Juniors Connor Brewer and Ella Stepanek from Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Rotary Club February Students of the Month.

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card. They will be recognized virtually at a future Rotary meeting.

CONNOR BREWER

Three-year member of Concert Band, Marching Band, and Pep Band ... All-State Band as a sophomore ... Boy Scout Troop 1046 Senior Patrol Leader ... GCHS Marching Warriors Baritone Section Leader ... Three-year volunteer for Boy Scout Eagle Scout project ... Most Outstanding Sophomore Musician ... Band Achievement ... Brotherhood Order the Arrow member ... Three-year Boy Scout Achievement ... Secondary Honors ... Three-year Academic Achievement ... Honor Roll ... Saturday Scholars Program.

ELLA STEPANEK

Three-sport athlete - basketball, soccer and volleyball ... Saturday Scholars ... Varsity Club ... Renaissance ... Saturday Scholars Program ... Three-year secondary honors ... Basketball and volleyball junior varsity team captain.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

TO READ ONLINE:https://www.gcsd9.net/News/445#sthash.IwEJyGhY.dpbs

