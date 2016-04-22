ALTON - The Rotary Club of the Riverbend will host the sixth annual Day of Prayer at Alton ’s YWCA at 304 E. 3rd St. on Thursday, May 5th at 8:30 a.m.

This event runs concurrently with the National Day of Prayer observances throughout the nation. The goal is to bring people of all faiths together to pray for a variety of topics such as youth, racial healing, education, business, churches, families, government, military, media, the sick and those in need.

A wide variety of local leaders and church pastors will be leading the prayers; those participating this year are Elizabeth Smith, Jamie Black, Sister Anselma, David Stevenson, Larry Thompson, Paula Mattix Wand, Mark Ellebracht, Steven Helfrich and Peter Hough. Additionally, Mayors Brant Walker and Mike McCormick will read proclamations for Alton and Godfrey bringing focus to the day. Pastor Ron Wenzel will serve as Master of Ceremony.

The Rotary Club of the Riverbend was chartered in June 2010 and meets weekly on Thursday at noon at Mac’s Time Out in Alton To learn more, visit http://www.rotaryriverbend.org

