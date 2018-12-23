GODFREY - The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club continue to put their service to the community above themselves as they rang bells raising funds for the Salvation Army all day Saturday at the Godfrey Walmart.

Bell ringers Scott and Dale Neudecker said putting service about self is what the Rotary Club is all about.

“It doesn’t matter if you have a dollar or a dime,” Dale Neudecker said. “The service can be as simple as picking up trash to make the community a cleaner place.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Each year the Alton Godfrey Rotary Club tries to help cheer up those throughout the area during the holidays, volunteering time to put up the Christmas tree at Lincoln Douglas Square and lend a helping hand to the Salvation Army.

“It’s has a continuing impact,” Dale said of the generosity of the community while recalling collecting donations at the Winter Wonderland at Rock Springs Park.

“People wouldn’t take their change, or they would pay for themselves and the family behind them,” he said. “Then the next family would pay for the car behind them.”

More like this: