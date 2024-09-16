ALTON - Jamison Belcher is a senior at Alton High School. She is one of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Students of the Month.

She expresses her sincerest gratitude to the Rotary Club for giving her the opportunity to attend this meeting and receive the Student of the Month award. One of the main goals of the Rotary Club is to unite people of all walks of life and to make a change in the world, and as an aspiring black nurse, that is an everyday goal. Jamison's parents, James and Cheryl Belcher, whom she thanks, have instilled unity and equality in her since birth. They have been her biggest supporters throughout all that she does. They push her to follow her dreams, and encourage her to face the challenges of today and those to come. They have also provided her with a work ethic that has kept her from giving up as she pursues her academics, and they have provided a strong belief in God that has guided her into becoming the young woman that she is today. This has allowed her to break bread with strong educational pioneers such as Mrs. Vernetta Caffey, Mrs. Patrica King, Mrs. Jacquelyn Vander, and Mrs. Gladys Caldwell. These women have helped raise her and have strongly impacted her, both spiritually and academically.

Additionally, Jamison would like to thank her biomedical science teacher, Mrs. Kelly Paige. Due to her immense amount of support and resources, she has a huge head start on her career. Mrs. Paige started teaching her junior year and has been very influential in her pursuit of becoming the best nurse that she can be. Mrs. Paige is the reason that she had access to Hosa Club and eventually the opportunity to volunteer at Alton Memorial Hospital. Shadowing in the hospital has not only provided her with the opportunity to have her foot in the door of her career, but it has also allowed her the chance to venture into the community and talk to the people of Alton. She has become acquainted with many wonderful nurses in the obstetrics unit of the hospital and, although the program offers them the opportunity to move around in different units, the bonds that she has formed with those nurses are unmatched.

Her lifelong goal is to become a nurse practitioner. She will begin that journey at Southern Illinois University of Edwardville and earn the BSN degree. She will continue the journey after at Meharry Medical School in Nashville, TN to obtain the DNP degree. As she progresses into her professional career she will never forget the help and guidance she has obtained from all the individuals that she has met along the way, and she hopes that one day she can carry out the vision of the Rotary Club and make a change in the world.

