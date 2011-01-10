January 7, 2011 Godfrey, IL . The Rotary Club of the Riverbend announces upcoming events. The club is planning a Trivia Night to be held Saturday, February 19th at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Alton. The cost will be $15 per person with 8 people per table and includes beer, soda, light snacks. There will be a silent auction, raffle, and special games between rounds. Those who register by February 10th will get 10 free mulligans. One of the highlights of the evening will be the drawing of the winning ticket for the Rotary Car Raffle. Only 600 tickets are being sold for $50 each. The grand prize is $20,000 towards the purchase of a Chevrolet car or truck at Jack Schmidt. If the winner elects not to purchase a car they will receive $15,000 in cash. In the event all tickets are not sold the raffle will revert to a 50/50 drawing.

The Rotary Club of the Riverbend (Alton-Godfrey and surrounding areas) is a new club chartered in June 2010. The club’s fundraising projects will benefit a scholarship program along with donations to community projects. Clubs and organizations may submit a request to the club for donations. Donations will be distributed in June, at the end of the Rotary fiscal year. For information on either fundraiser ,reservations or ticket locations contact Mark Anderson at.465-7006.

