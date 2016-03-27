Roster Trimmed By Six Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Following today’s game, the St. Louis Cardinals announced catcher Michael Ohlman and pitchers Tim Cooney, Dean Kiekhefer, Miguel Socolovich, and Sam Tuivailala were optioned to Memphis (AAA). Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! First baseman/outfielder David Washington was also re-assigned to minor league camp. The moves reduce the Cardinals roster to 34 players–which is compromised of 16 pitchers, 3 catchers, 9 infielders, and 6 outfielders. Five of those players are non-roster invitees. Print Version Submit a News Tip