Following today’s game, the St. Louis Cardinals announced catcher Michael Ohlman and pitchers Tim Cooney, Dean Kiekhefer, Miguel Socolovich, and Sam Tuivailala were optioned to Memphis (AAA).
First baseman/outfielder David Washington was also re-assigned to minor league camp.
The moves reduce the Cardinals roster to 34 players–which is compromised of 16 pitchers, 3 catchers, 9 infielders, and 6 outfielders. Five of those players are non-roster invitees.