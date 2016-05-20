Ross Dress For Less store to open in July
May 20, 2016 8:45 AM May 20, 2016 9:07 AM
Listen to the story
GLEN CARBON - Ross Dress For Less store in Glen Carbon in the Dierberg's Shopping Complex will open in mid-July, a Ross official says.
There have been questions circulating on when the store will open, but the company has only a few set times of year it opens stores and even though the store work appears mostly complete, it won't open for a little time in the future.
Timothy F. Ashe, economic and community development intern at Village of Glen Carbon said Ross is a great addition to what the village already has and is similar to Marshals and TJ Maxx in quality clothing at an everyday price. He said it should be a perfect addition for families in the region.
Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton is also excited about the Ross addition and said the Edwardsville businesses will benefit from the Ross traffic. He added that Edwardsville-Glen Carbon continue to work together positively in attracting business/industry to their respective communities.Ashe said work continues on the Live Here, Shop Here Program being developed in the village and more will be coming on that soon.Neil Rose, who coordinated most of the development on the project, said the store is simply beautiful and expects the public to be impressed by its look inside and outside.
