There has been considerable buzz about Ross Dress For Less coming to Alton Square Mall and now there is an official store opening date.

Alton Square Mall Senior Marketing Coordinator Sarah Bolyard said the official answer is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18. A soft opening is planned for the previous day.

Construction is intensely under way at Ross, as depicted by the Riverbender.com photo. Floor materials will be arriving and installed next and fixtures will start arriving the first week of July.

“The store is about complete,” Bolyard said. “Ross had a hiring event upstairs in the mall today and that will continue through the weekend. We are asked several times each day when will the store open and now we have an answer.”

Bolyard describes the opening of the Ross store as “huge” for Alton Square Mall.

“This is definitely a continuation of the mall turnaround,” she said. “We went through some tough times with the economic downturn years back.

“It is so exciting to have things really hopping, not just at the mall, but in the general vicinity. Homer Adams Parkway has a new Golden Corral, Main Street Brewing Company, a new Jimmy John’s, and other things coming.”

Ross is a department store with something for everyone, Bolyard said. Women tend be ecstatic about Ross prices and what the stores have to offer, she added.

Ross will have multiple offerings from women, men, kids, shoes and For The Home areas and much more.

“It will be a little bit of everything and something different every time you go in the store,” Bolyard said of Ross.

She said the store has attracted more attention with its locating to the mall than almost any other business in her six-plus years, people are asking non-stop when the store will open.

The marketing coordinator said she is thankful she can now provide a definite date for the opening. The store will locate at the main entrance of the lower level right when customers come into the mall. A large Ross sign is now located at the mall entrance that is attracting even more attention, Bolyard said.

Hibbett Sports was an April addition to Alton Square Mall. Bolyard said Ross coming to the mall had an influence on attracting Hibbet Sports.

“Ross will draw in new people who never shopped at the mall before to check it out and see what other stores have to offer,” Bolyard said.

