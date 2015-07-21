EDWARDSVILLE - Ross Dress For Less has confirmed it has a lease to position a new store in the Edwardsville Crossing Mall.

The company confirmed the information about the lease late last week.

An Edglentoday.com visit late last week and Monday to the construction site revealed an abundance of dirt moving and grading in preparation to position a pad for the structure.

Apparently, Ross Dress For Less will occupy one of the tenant spaces and there is space for three additional businesses.

The new building will be 48,000 square feet and built over 4.2 acres on the corner of Edwardsville Crossing. Pad work should begin this week, followed by construction. Sewers and storm footings and the foundation work will all be occurring soon.

HBD Construction Co. in St. Louis, Mo., is doing the dirt work and oversee and will finish the building work. HBD Construction was originally founded in 1922 by Horace B. Deal as H.B. Deal & Company, Inc. After Horace’s retirement, sons, Bill and Clarence, started H.B. Deal Construction Co. and ran the company until their retirement in 1978.

H.B.D. Construction was started by longtime employees Daniel O’Keefe Jr., Russell Shilt and Melvin Schaefer, who ran the company until 2004 when Michael Perry, Briant Kowert and Daniel O’Keefe III took over the company and started HBD Construction. Brian’s sons, Brian Jr. and Paul, joined the company and are now partners with Mike and Brian.

HBD Construction building superintendent for the project Neil Rose said there is a goal of the end of the year for a completion date for the project.

“We will have about 20-30 guys working on the project,” he said.

Rose said soon building panels will be going up and a crane will be used for some of that part of the project. Rose also mentioned that HBD completed the bulk of the work in Edwardsville Crossing and has had a long-time, successful relationship with Dierbergs.

