Alton Square Mall’s newest addition, Ross Dress For Less, celebrated its grand opening at 10 a.m. today, July 18.

The store, located at 101 Alton Square Dr. in Alton, opened its doors to a giant line of people who were eager to take a first look at what some consider to be a beacon of hope for the mall.

“We’re actually from St. Louis, and we’ve never been to Alton before,” Janelle Smith said, along with her friend, Michelle Parson. “But we came because we love Ross.”

Ross’s new employees have been working tirelessly for long hours to get the store prepared for work. All of the preparation had fortunately paid off. Customers stuffed into the store’s 28,000 square foot space to see what the store had to offer.

The store’s shelves were lined with merchandise such as clothing, shoes, and accessories. Unlike some other bargain department stores, Ross offers a selection of designer clothing and accessories, such as clothing and handbags by Michael Kohrs and Calvin Klein. The store also provides a large selection of home goods, children’s toys, and cosmetics.

“Our favorite parts are the purses, and the shoes are very reasonably priced,” Parson said.

In a situation reminiscent of Black Friday, hundreds of customers wishing to complete their purchases with a cashier waited in a line that extended to the fitting rooms located at the back of the store.

Ross Dress For Less is now regularly open for business Monday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

