ALTON - The is no question, Alton Alderwoman Rosetta (Rosie) Brown has a heart for children.

Rosie's Annual Socks For Tots Drive will take place in November and December. Rosie is partnering with the Alton YWCA, but will have collection boxes at some select businesses.

"I am proud to announce I will be partnering with the Alton YWCA again this year for my 'Socks For Tots Drive,'" she said. "The challenges that the COVID-19 Pandemic have caused and not wanting to put our children in harm's way with the possibility of the transmittal of the virus due to many people donating socks is allowing me to continue to heat the feet of our children, but in a safer way.

"The drive was started when I noticed children standing at the bus stop shivering. I would talk to them and would notice that they did not have on any socks. They said they could not find their socks. Please help in donating to my annual drive. Socks will be given to all school-age children. I will distribute socks to the schools and other locations in Alton. Thank you to those that allowed me to use your business as a drop-off point for socks in the past."

Donations can be made out to the Alton YWCA in the care of Socks For Tots. The YWCA is located at 304 E. Third St., Alton, IL., 62002.

Feel free to call Rosie at (618) 580-2394 with any questions.

