Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic to host “DOG DAYS”

Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic will host “Dog Days” at 33 East Airline Drive, East Alton, Illinois on October 10, 2015 from 11-2 p.m. to benefit 5A’s Animal Shelter.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

This FREE event will include pet adoptions, micro-chipping, pet photography, boutique bakeries, pet groomers, handmade pet crafts and clothes, children’s activities, pet trainers, food, 50/50, basket raffles, and much more!

The gift baskets and raffles will take place with all proceeds to benefit 5As Animal Shelter.

The Rosewood Heights Fire Department will be cooking hot dogs for purchase.

Article continues after sponsor message

Leashed and well behaved, vaccinated dogs are invited to join the fun.

Vendors and Sponsors include:

  • 5A’S ANIMAL SHELTER
  • AIRPORT BOWL
  • ALTON K-9 UNIT
  • BAXTERS
  • CASSENS PHOTO
  • CASTELLI’S MOONLIGHT

RESTAURANTS

  • DUKE’S BAKERY
  • DUNGPOW
  • FAMILY VIDEO
  • FIRST STOP BAKE SHOP
  • GENT’S PETS AT PEACE
  • HEALING TOUCH
  • JAMBERRY
  • JESSICA’S PET STYLING
  • KEEP COLLECTIVE JEWELERY
  • LUCKY DOG GROOMING
  • PAMPERED CHEF
  • POPPIN’ PET COLLARS
  • RAGAMUFFIN DOG COUTURE
  • ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS BP
  • ROSEWOOD CHIROPRACTIC

CLINIC AND FRIENDS

  • ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS FIRE DEPARTMENT
  • ROSEWOOD PET HOSPITAL
  • RUGS FOR DOGS
  • SCENTSY
  • SEVERS MEAT MARKET
  • TRANQUIL COMPANION
  • WOOD RIVER K-9 UNIT
  • AND MORE!

 

More like this:

Dec 11, 2023 - 12-Year-Old Celebrates Birthday by Organizing Donations for Godfrey Animal Shelter

Sep 27, 2023 - Canine Carnival At The Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market Set For Sept. 30th

Dec 6, 2023 - Singer Mandy Moore Has Foreword: Purina Cat Chow Marks 60th Anniversary With Launch Of 60 Years, 60 Stories Book

Jul 27, 2023 - Alternative Solutions To ‘Vicious’ Animals Problem Presented To Alton City Council

Dec 13, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker Celebrates Holiday Season With School Gift Giveaway And Animal Shelter Visit

 