Listen to the story

Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic to host “DOG DAYS”

Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic will host “Dog Days” at 33 East Airline Drive, East Alton, Illinois on October 10, 2015 from 11-2 p.m. to benefit 5A’s Animal Shelter.

This FREE event will include pet adoptions, micro-chipping, pet photography, boutique bakeries, pet groomers, handmade pet crafts and clothes, children’s activities, pet trainers, food, 50/50, basket raffles, and much more!

The gift baskets and raffles will take place with all proceeds to benefit 5As Animal Shelter.

The Rosewood Heights Fire Department will be cooking hot dogs for purchase.

Article continues after sponsor message

Leashed and well behaved, vaccinated dogs are invited to join the fun.

Vendors and Sponsors include:

5A’S ANIMAL SHELTER

AIRPORT BOWL

ALTON K-9 UNIT

BAXTERS

CASSENS PHOTO

CASTELLI’S MOONLIGHT

RESTAURANTS

DUKE’S BAKERY

DUNGPOW

FAMILY VIDEO

FIRST STOP BAKE SHOP

GENT’S PETS AT PEACE

HEALING TOUCH

JAMBERRY

JESSICA’S PET STYLING

KEEP COLLECTIVE JEWELERY

LUCKY DOG GROOMING

PAMPERED CHEF

POPPIN’ PET COLLARS

RAGAMUFFIN DOG COUTURE

ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS BP

ROSEWOOD CHIROPRACTIC

CLINIC AND FRIENDS

ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS FIRE DEPARTMENT

ROSEWOOD PET HOSPITAL

RUGS FOR DOGS

SCENTSY

SEVERS MEAT MARKET

TRANQUIL COMPANION

WOOD RIVER K-9 UNIT

AND MORE!

More like this: