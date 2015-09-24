Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic to host “DOG DAYS”
Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic will host “Dog Days” at 33 East Airline Drive, East Alton, Illinois on October 10, 2015 from 11-2 p.m. to benefit 5A’s Animal Shelter.
This FREE event will include pet adoptions, micro-chipping, pet photography, boutique bakeries, pet groomers, handmade pet crafts and clothes, children’s activities, pet trainers, food, 50/50, basket raffles, and much more!
The gift baskets and raffles will take place with all proceeds to benefit 5As Animal Shelter.
The Rosewood Heights Fire Department will be cooking hot dogs for purchase.
Leashed and well behaved, vaccinated dogs are invited to join the fun.
Vendors and Sponsors include:
- 5A’S ANIMAL SHELTER
- AIRPORT BOWL
- ALTON K-9 UNIT
- BAXTERS
- CASSENS PHOTO
- CASTELLI’S MOONLIGHT
RESTAURANTS
- DUKE’S BAKERY
- DUNGPOW
- FAMILY VIDEO
- FIRST STOP BAKE SHOP
- GENT’S PETS AT PEACE
- HEALING TOUCH
- JAMBERRY
- JESSICA’S PET STYLING
- KEEP COLLECTIVE JEWELERY
- LUCKY DOG GROOMING
- PAMPERED CHEF
- POPPIN’ PET COLLARS
- RAGAMUFFIN DOG COUTURE
- ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS BP
- ROSEWOOD CHIROPRACTIC
CLINIC AND FRIENDS
- ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS FIRE DEPARTMENT
- ROSEWOOD PET HOSPITAL
- RUGS FOR DOGS
- SCENTSY
- SEVERS MEAT MARKET
- TRANQUIL COMPANION
- WOOD RIVER K-9 UNIT
- AND MORE!
