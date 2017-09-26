Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic to host Dog Days
EAST ALTON - Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic will host its third annual “Dog Days” event at 33 East Airline Drive, East Alton, Illinois on October 14, 2017 from 11-2 p.m. to benefit 5A’s Animal Shelter.
This FREE event will include pet adoptions, rock painting, pet photography, boutique bakeries, handmade pet clothes, food, basket raffles, and much more!
The basket raffle will take place later that day with all proceeds to benefit
5A’s Animal Shelter. You do not need to be present to win.
The Rosewood Heights Fire Department will be cooking hot dogs for purchase.
Leashed and well behaved, vaccinated dogs are invited to join the fun.
Vendors and Sponsors include:
- 5A’S Animal Shelter
- Airport Bowl
- Lauren Kersey’s Cupcakes and Dog Treats
- Bell's Bath Bombs
- Boutique 38
- Bowtique
- Cassens Photo
- Castelli at 255
And much more.
