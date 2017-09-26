EAST ALTON - Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic will host its third annual “Dog Days” event at 33 East Airline Drive, East Alton, Illinois on October 14, 2017 from 11-2 p.m. to benefit 5A’s Animal Shelter.

This FREE event will include pet adoptions, rock painting, pet photography, boutique bakeries, handmade pet clothes, food, basket raffles, and much more!

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The basket raffle will take place later that day with all proceeds to benefit

5A’s Animal Shelter. You do not need to be present to win.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Rosewood Heights Fire Department will be cooking hot dogs for purchase.

Leashed and well behaved, vaccinated dogs are invited to join the fun.

Vendors and Sponsors include:

  • 5A’S Animal Shelter
  • Airport Bowl
  • Lauren Kersey’s Cupcakes and Dog Treats
  • Bell's Bath Bombs
  • Boutique 38
  • Bowtique
  • Cassens Photo
  • Castelli at 255

And much more.

More like this:

Sep 9, 2023 - DraftKings At Casino Queen Supports East St. Louis Schools, Others In St. Louis Area

Sep 27, 2023 - Canine Carnival At The Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market Set For Sept. 30th

Aug 3, 2023 - Pet Food Drive Honors Memory Of Alton Teen and Local Non-Profit Trinity's Way

Aug 7, 2023 - Trinity's Way Hosts Pet Food Drive for Late Alton Teen's Birthday

Jun 28, 2023 - Heat, Haze & Fireworks: How to Keep Your Pets Safe

 