ALTON – Rosewood Care Center of Alton was recently selected by U.S. News & World Report to be included in its 2015 list of Best Nursing Homes in the United States. The U.S. News’ Best Nursing Homes highlights the top nursing home in every state and nearly 100 major metropolitan areas.

To create Best Nursing Homes 2015, U.S. News compiled data from the Nursing Home Compare website, which is maintained by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal agency that is responsible for nursing home standards. U.S. News awarded the “Best Nursing Homes” designation to facilities that recently earned the agency’s highest overall rating of five stars. Earning the five star rating places Rosewood Care Center of Alton in the top 21% of all Illinois nursing centers.

Kim Cornell, administrator of Rosewood Care Center of Alton, said, “The designation is a source of great pride for every team member at Rosewood and demonstrates our commitment to creating a comprehensive and personalized healthcare experience for each short-term patient and longer staying resident.”

Rosewood Care Center of Alton has been providing post-acute rehabilitation and skilled nursing services in the Alton area for more than twenty years. Rosewood offers a variety of short-term, post-hospital care programs tailored to meet each individual’s needs. More information about Rosewood Care Center can be found on their site at www.rosewoodnursing.com.

