ALTON - Alton Alderwoman Rosie Brown today announced the Fourth Ward Picnic is from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Hellrung Park on Union Street in Alton.

Call Alderwoman Rosetta Brown at 618-433-9976 with any questions.

"This is a way to unify families in our community and to know who our neighbors are," she said. "Also to get to know what churches, businesses and organizations are in our neighborhoods. Come out and lets get to know each other, let's mingle and have a great time!"

Brown said everything is free, games for the children and adults, free food, drinks, prizes, bounce houses.