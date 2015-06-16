http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/6-16-15-Rosenthal.mp3

For the third straight day, St. Louis Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal was unavailable to be called upon from the bullpen.

“Nothing real serious, I guess–just a different soreness than I’d been used to,” said Rosenthal of the tightness in his arm. “Kind of like a knot in bicep kind of deal. I don’t really know how to explain it–I haven’t dealt with too many issues before. It was just something that was abnormal from what I had been experienced to before.”

Rosenthal played catch on Monday and rested today with the early game. It will be revisited tomorrow, but Mike Matheny shared there currently is not a belief Trevor will need time on the disabled list.

“I don’t think so–with the information I’ve been given so far, no,” said Matheny. “It truly is a day-to-day and wait and see how he feels when he plays catch. We’ve had him reviewed with the medical team and they’ve ruled out anything structural.”

“They did some tests and they weren’t too alarmed by anything,” echoed Rosenthal. “I was a little sore after I pitched on Saturday and it’s been progressively getting better.”

“I think our training staff’s good at just being proactive and getting ahead of things and I think that’s what this is,” he added.

Rosenthal entered Tuesday leading the National League with 21 saves and 0.59 ERA.

“We got guys out there who can do it and step up–that’s kind of what our season’s been defined as right now,” said Rosenthal of watching Kevin Siegrist record saves the last two games. “He’s a great pitcher and I figure every guy out there has the ability to get three outs and end the inning.”

