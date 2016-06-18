(Busch Stadium) For the third time in their last four save opportunities, the St. Louis Cardinals were not able to get the job done. Trevor Rosenthal suffered the loss on Saturday as he was charged with 2 runs on 2 hits without recording an out in the 9th inning as the Cardinals fell to Texas 4-3.

“It’s been tough,” said Rosenthal. “But I’ve made some adjustments. I feel like today, I came out had my best stuff and I was competing. I was confident. I felt good today and I’m making the turn and making some good pitches. Come back out tomorrow and hopefully get another chance.”

“You look at what happened there, obviously, self-induced issue with the first one by not covering,” said Mike Matheny afterwards. “Just not an excuse. He knows that. Then you get a jam shot and just missed a spot as he’s trying to make a pitch inside. He wasn’t making as bad a pitch as the mess he was in and that seems to be how it happens when things are rolling.”

In fact, Matheny blames himself for not pursuing a play in the 8th inning as with two outs and two runners on base, Seung Hwan Oh threw a wild pitch to Nomar Mazara. Shin-Soo Choo scored and Ian Desmond advanced to third and then scored on the next play, a fielding error by Matt Adams.

“There’s a missed play that I’ve got to get right,” said Matheny. “That ball, there’s a swing on that and I just saw the ball go past. Knew it was a hit batsman, but didn’t necessarily want to give them the extra base and put the tying run on first base. That’s a missed call and that’s on me and that put everybody in a bad spot.”

Still, Rosenthal entered the 9th with a one-run lead.

“Not getting over, those things come back to haunt you,” agreed Rosenthal, who despite the results felt as if he pitched better. “I was confident out there today, thought I had good stuff. I thought I had a good chance to get out of that, even as deep a situation as it might have been. It just didn’t work out. I’ll be back tomorrow and ready to go.”

While Matheny had already signaled to the bullpen for Kevin Siegrist, Rosenthal did lobby to a degree when the manager got to the mound.

“I wanted to make sure that he knew I was confident.,” Trevor explained. “I wanted the ball right there and I wanted the chance to finish that inning.”

