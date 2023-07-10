GRAFTON - Rosemary Ritchie received a plaque of appreciation presented by Mayor Mike Morrow and Alderman Rus Roy during the Grafton Historical Society meeting at the Visitor’s Center on Sunday, July 9, 2023. The mayor expressed the city’s sincere thanks to Rosemary for her years of service at the historical museum since 2007. Her friendly smile welcomed both national and international visitors and she was always willing to answer questions, sharing her extensive knowledge of Grafton past and present.

“It’s been a privilege to be here,” Rosemary said. Asked what she will miss most, she stated, “I’ll miss the people! Visitors come here from all over the world—they come from Elsah and St. Louis, from every state in the Union, and even from as far away as Japan and other countries.”

“Rosemary is a true ambassador for Grafton,” said Mayor Morrow. “We will miss her and wish her well.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Displays and artifacts integral to Grafton’s rich river town history are loaned or donated to the museum and carefully catalogued, stored, and rotated into the viewing area. The Visitor’s Center and Historical Museum is open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For information on Grafton Historical Society meetings, please call City Hall, (618) 786-3344.

Photo provided by Elaine Baumgartner

More like this: