Quilters Needed!! On Saturday, March 10, 2012, Villa Rose Senior Living Community will host its 14th Annual Quilt Exhibit from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 401 South Moreland Road, Bethalto.

Villa Rose partners with Patchwork Plus to bring a display of beautiful quilts and interesting demonstrations to the public.  Patchwork Plus will be selling quilting supplies, as well as displaying quilts and offering expert tips and demonstrations.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

A bed-turning demonstration is back by popular demand.  During the bed-turning, each quilt is held up for display as the presenter tells the history of the quilt.  This year we will feature quilts with a patriotic theme.

Nationally known quilt historian and collector, Arene Burgess is planning a unique and interesting display of Amish Quilts.

If you have a quilt you would like to display, call us by Feb 24th or for more information call 618-377-3239.

More like this:

Aug 25, 2023 - 32nd Annual “Olden Days” Festival Set For This Weekend

Feb 27, 2023 - Alton-Based Nonprofit Faces Not Forgotten Receives Gold, Silver Anthem Awards

2 days ago - Living History Days Festival Promises Free Family Fun in Edwardsville

Aug 22, 2023 - Calhoun Sheriff's Office Makes Residential Burglary Arrests After Long Investigation

2 days ago - Grandpa Gang Welcomes Christmas Spirit, Decorates Rock Springs Park

Related Video:

12th Annual Quilt Exhibit at Villa Rose 3-13-10

Honoring Our Veterans at Villa Rose Senior Living Community November 11, 2009

 