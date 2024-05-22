BETHALTO - Rose Lawn Memory Gardens will host their 64th annual Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 27, 2024.

The service will include music by the Civic Memorial High School band and presentations by Bethalto American Legion Post 214, the Cottage Hills VFW Post 7678, Bethalto Mayor Gary Bost, and keynote speaker Pastor David Otten. There will also be a flyover flower drop, weather permitting.

“It’s just a good time, something nice that they do every year,” explained Selena Medcalf, who works with Rose Lawn Memory Gardens. “I think it’s definitely to show our appreciation for everyone past, present and future, to show our appreciation for what they do and what they go through, to let them know that we honor everything they have done for us.”

Medcalf said that the service will take place by the flagpoles next to the pond. Attendees will also be able to add a flower to a memorial in honor of veterans they know.

This is the 64th Memorial Day service at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens, and it is usually well-attended by people who are eager to recognize the veterans in their lives. For more information, call Rose Lawn Memory Gardens at (618) 377-2188.

“I think people appreciate this kind of thing,” Medcalf added. “Everyone wants to get a chance to show their appreciation or honor anybody that they know. Or even if they don’t know [somebody], it’s just a good opportunity to come out and see what we do and show your appreciation. Everybody’s welcome.”

