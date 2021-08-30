BETHALTO — The Board of Directors at 1st MidAmerica Credit Union has elected Rose Gibson as its new Board Chair.

Gibson, who joined the Board in 2006, previously served as Vice Chair and is a Certified Credit Union Board Member by the Credit Union National Association.

“I became a member of the credit union in January of 1979, after graduating from college and starting my first job with Olin Corporation. I’ve watched the credit union grow and serve so many people in our community. It’s an honor to serve as a volunteer on the board of 1st MidAmerica Credit Union,” said Gibson.

Retired from Olin Corporation, where her career specialized in payroll and technology, Gibson also brings 38 years of experience in financial management.

“Being part of a team that helps members meet their financial goals is fulfilling. I look forward to being a part of the next chapter of the credit union, seeing the team on the leading edge of member service as they help members achieve more,” added Gibson.

“Rose has been an engaged and visible leader with a long tenure on the board. She knows our organization and employees well, and I look forward to working with her as we plan for the future of the credit union,” said Alan Meyer, CEO, and President of 1st MidAmerica Credit Union.

Gibson currently serves as Vice-Chair for the board of Challenge Unlimited, Board Chair for Residential Options, and is on the United Way’s Power of the Purse committee. She has also volunteered on the Marquette High School auction committee, St. Matthews Church finance committee, and for several other area organizations.

Gibson resides in Alton with her husband, John, of 41 years. They have raised their two sons in the Alton area and now enjoy two grandchildren.

